The Hong Kong dollar tumbled 0.05 per cent to 7.7539 against the US dollar on Thursday, its weakest level since May 5. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Hong Kong’s dollar tumbles on market jitters about Beijing’s plan to impose national security legislation

  • The currency tumbled 0.05 per cent to 7.7539 against the US dollar on Thursday, its weakest level since May 5
  • Draft resolution for Hong Kong law to proscribe secessionist and other activities in city to be presented as motion to National People’s Congress on Friday, sources say
Topic |   Currencies
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 8:17pm, 21 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong dollar tumbled 0.05 per cent to 7.7539 against the US dollar on Thursday, its weakest level since May 5. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE