The Hong Kong dollar tumbled 0.05 per cent to 7.7539 against the US dollar on Thursday, its weakest level since May 5. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s dollar tumbles on market jitters about Beijing’s plan to impose national security legislation
- The currency tumbled 0.05 per cent to 7.7539 against the US dollar on Thursday, its weakest level since May 5
- Draft resolution for Hong Kong law to proscribe secessionist and other activities in city to be presented as motion to National People’s Congress on Friday, sources say
Topic | Currencies
The Hong Kong dollar tumbled 0.05 per cent to 7.7539 against the US dollar on Thursday, its weakest level since May 5. Photo: Bloomberg