The US has threatened sanctions under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act in response to the national security law. Photo: AFP
Zhou Xin
Opinion

Opinion

Zhou Xin

US financial sanction threats in response to Hong Kong, Xinjiang are a reality check for China’s global yuan ambitions

  • The US has threatened sanctions against individuals and banks linked to the Hong Kong national security law as well as over alleged crimes Xinjiang
  • China is still subject to the US dollar’s hegemony in international trade and payments despite efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar in the last decade
Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 6:30pm, 16 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US has threatened sanctions under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act in response to the national security law. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE