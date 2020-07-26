Residents swim past a riverside pavilion submerged by the flooded Yangtze in Wuhan. Photo: AP
Heavy rains threaten further flooding across large parts of China
- Torrential storms and heavy winds will put further pressure on flood defences as waters reach dangerously high levels in many places
- Authorities warn that the Three Gorges dam and stretches of the Yangtze will come under further pressure
Topic | China Society
