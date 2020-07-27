China now has one more international relationship problem to worry about in addition to its deteriorating relationships with the United States, Australia, Canada and Britain. Photo: EPA-EFE
Global Impact newsletter: China-India brawl hits relationship
- Global Impact is a fortnightly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world
- In this fourth edition we explore how the brawl between Chinese and Indian soldiers delivered a blow to their relations and possibly changed the dynamics of Asia diplomacy for years to come
