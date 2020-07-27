Gao Peiyong, from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, says China needs to pay greater care to the side effects of its coronavirus stimulus. Photo: David WongGao Peiyong, from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, says China needs to pay greater care to the side effects of its coronavirus stimulus. Photo: David Wong
Gao Peiyong, from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, says China needs to pay greater care to the side effects of its coronavirus stimulus. Photo: David Wong
Economy

China needs to weigh economic ‘consequences’ of coronavirus stimulus, top Beijing researcher says

  • Gao Peiyong, vice-president at Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, says China needs to evaluate the negative impact of its coronavirus stimulus
  • China’s second quarter recovery was driven largely by local government spending, aided by debt issuance and lower lending rates
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 12:52pm, 27 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Gao Peiyong, from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, says China needs to pay greater care to the side effects of its coronavirus stimulus. Photo: David WongGao Peiyong, from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, says China needs to pay greater care to the side effects of its coronavirus stimulus. Photo: David Wong
Gao Peiyong, from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, says China needs to pay greater care to the side effects of its coronavirus stimulus. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE