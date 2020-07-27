Gao Peiyong, from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, says China needs to pay greater care to the side effects of its coronavirus stimulus. Photo: David Wong
China needs to weigh economic ‘consequences’ of coronavirus stimulus, top Beijing researcher says
- Gao Peiyong, vice-president at Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, says China needs to evaluate the negative impact of its coronavirus stimulus
- China’s second quarter recovery was driven largely by local government spending, aided by debt issuance and lower lending rates
Topic | China economy
