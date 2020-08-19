President Xi Jinping was among the first to congratulate Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (right) on his disputed election result. Photo: EPA-EFE
Belarus protests cast shadow over China’s Belt and Road ambitions as Lukashenko refuses to relinquish power
- China’s economic presence in Belarus has grown in recent years as it looks to extend its influence in Eurasia and Minsk tries to reduce dependence on Russia
- But analysts say anti-government demonstrations that have roiled the Eastern European country could compromise China’s belt and road investments
