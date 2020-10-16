International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva says the US and China must continue with strong fiscal and monetary stimulus to help recovery from he coronavirus. Photo: AFP
US, China must continue coronavirus stimulus to help recovery from ‘crisis like no other’, IMF’s Georgieva says
- IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva says the US and China must continue to strong stimulus to help the world recover from the coronavirus
- International cooperation on Covid-19 vaccines could speed up the world economic recovery and add US$9 trillion to global income by 2025
Topic | International Monetary Fund (IMF)
