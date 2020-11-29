China’s population aged 65 or above will hit 300 million by 2025, according to official estimates. Photo: Reuters China’s population aged 65 or above will hit 300 million by 2025, according to official estimates. Photo: Reuters
China’s population aged 65 or above will hit 300 million by 2025, according to official estimates. Photo: Reuters
Economy

China to tap elderly population in bid to tackle looming demographic crisis, boost economy

  • China is planning policies to boost the economic contribution of its elderly citizens, including improving their use of technology
  • In 2019, 12.6 per cent of China’s population was aged 65 or above and that group will hit 300 million by 2025, official data shows

Topic |   China economy
Amanda LeeYujie XueChe Pan
Amanda Lee in Beijing, Yujie Xue in Shenzhen and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 3:07pm, 29 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s population aged 65 or above will hit 300 million by 2025, according to official estimates. Photo: Reuters China’s population aged 65 or above will hit 300 million by 2025, according to official estimates. Photo: Reuters
China’s population aged 65 or above will hit 300 million by 2025, according to official estimates. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE