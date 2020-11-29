China’s population aged 65 or above will hit 300 million by 2025, according to official estimates. Photo: Reuters
China to tap elderly population in bid to tackle looming demographic crisis, boost economy
- China is planning policies to boost the economic contribution of its elderly citizens, including improving their use of technology
- In 2019, 12.6 per cent of China’s population was aged 65 or above and that group will hit 300 million by 2025, official data shows
