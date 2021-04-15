China’s first quarter economic growth rate is forecast to be above 20 per cent compared to a year earlier. Photo: AFP
China GDP: first quarter growth tipped to jump above 20 per cent following Covid-driven contraction last year
- China’s first quarter economic growth rate is forecast to be above 20 per cent from a year earlier, following a 6.8 per cent contraction in the first three months of 2020
- But China’s unbalanced recovery from the coronavirus pandemic remains at risk and growth for the January-March period is expected to the year’s highest
Topic | China economy
China’s first quarter economic growth rate is forecast to be above 20 per cent compared to a year earlier. Photo: AFP