Workers assemble part of the engine for China’s C919 passenger aircraft at a factory of Shenyang Aircraft Corporation in Shenyang, Liaoning province. Photo: Reuters
China’s aviation capabilities stuck at ‘low-end’ as military-civil fusion weighs on innovation: official report
- China’s aviation sector is being held back by the dominant role of the state and the country’s military-civil fusion strategy, says a new report from the Shanghai government
- The country is only able to make basic aviation parts as a result of inadequate core technology and poor research and development capabilities, according to the report
