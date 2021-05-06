The announcement was made following Australia’s move to revoke Victoria state’s participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, after deeming its agreements with Beijing to be at odds with Canberra’s foreign policy. Photo: Handout
developing | China-Australia relations: Beijing ‘indefinitely suspends’ high-level economic dialogue with Canberra
- National Development and Reform Commission said all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue had been ‘indefinitely suspended’
- The decision is based ‘on the current attitude of the Australian Commonwealth Government toward China-Australia cooperation’, it said
Topic | China-Australia relations
The announcement was made following Australia’s move to revoke Victoria state’s participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, after deeming its agreements with Beijing to be at odds with Canberra’s foreign policy. Photo: Handout