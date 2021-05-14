Yi Xiaozhun, who stepped down as deputy director general of the World Trade Organisation last month, speaks at a seminar in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Centre for China and Globalisation Yi Xiaozhun, who stepped down as deputy director general of the World Trade Organisation last month, speaks at a seminar in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Centre for China and Globalisation
Yi Xiaozhun, who stepped down as deputy director general of the World Trade Organisation last month, speaks at a seminar in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Centre for China and Globalisation
China’s WTO reform aspirations take centre stage at globalisation seminar

  • The future of multilateral trade is at a crossroads, and the World Trade Organization’s new chief says changes are coming to the trade body
  • Former highly placed trade authorities say China must be wary of ‘a small circle with geopolitical considerations’, while guarding against protectionism

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:15pm, 14 May, 2021

