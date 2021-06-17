US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Getty Images US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Getty Images
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Getty Images
Economy

China ‘ahead of US’ in monetary policy adjustments, as US Fed revamps interest rate predictions

  • Chinese financial officials have long talked about spillover effects from US Federal Reserve policy moves – such as pressure on the yuan exchange rate
  • US Fed policy adjustments tend to impact the global forex market and cross-border capital flows, and Beijing paid a hefty price in the previous cycle of rising interest rates

Topic |   US Federal Reserve
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:15pm, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Getty Images US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Getty Images
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE