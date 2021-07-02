The Group of 7 advanced economies agreed in June on a minimum tax rate of at least 15 per cent. The broader agreement will go to the Group of 20 major economies for political endorsement at a meeting in Venice next week. Photo: AP
Hong Kong backs US-led global effort to ‘combat tax evasion’, with mainland China also on board
- Special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau are among the 130 countries and jurisdictions that have signed onto the plan, which will likely be formalised in the coming months
- New rules would take effect in 2023 and could yield around US$150 billion in additional global tax revenue
Topic | Global minimum corporate tax
