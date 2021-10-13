Unlike other sectors, textiles is also facing another hurdle in the shape of US and European sanctions on Xinjiang cotton. Photo: Handout
China’s explosive exports growth likely to slow as other manufacturing markets open up, PPE demand wanes
- Many manufacturing countries, such as Vietnam, have now recovered from Covid-19 Delta variant outbreaks and are restarting production
- To date, Chinese exports have defied expectations that power cuts, Covid-19 outbreaks and shipping congestion would deliver a hammer blow
Topic | China trade
