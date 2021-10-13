Unlike other sectors, textiles is also facing another hurdle in the shape of US and European sanctions on Xinjiang cotton. Photo: Handout Unlike other sectors, textiles is also facing another hurdle in the shape of US and European sanctions on Xinjiang cotton. Photo: Handout
China’s explosive exports growth likely to slow as other manufacturing markets open up, PPE demand wanes

  • Many manufacturing countries, such as Vietnam, have now recovered from Covid-19 Delta variant outbreaks and are restarting production
  • To date, Chinese exports have defied expectations that power cuts, Covid-19 outbreaks and shipping congestion would deliver a hammer blow

Orange Wang
Updated: 10:26pm, 13 Oct, 2021

