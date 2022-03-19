China is fighting its latest virus surge with stringent lockdowns, mass testing and quarantine in government facilities. Photo: AFP
Economy

Coronavirus: China’s zero-Covid policy pushes cash-strapped local governments to the brink

  • China is clinging to a zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic that relies on stringent lockdowns, mass testing and quarantine in government facilities
  • But the cost of maintaining the strategy is growing and many local governments are struggling to balance debt control with strict virus prevention measures

Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 12:20pm, 19 Mar, 2022

