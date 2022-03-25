Premier Li Keqiang says China’s food security faces new challenges from the complicated international environment. Photo: Xinhua
China food security: Premier Li Keqiang warns of ‘new challenges’ as Ukraine war poses risk to world supply
- Premier Li Keqiang says the complicated international environment, spikes in prices and market volatility are putting pressure on food security
- The UN Food and Agriculture Organization has warned of a possible worldwide food crisis, as the war in Ukraine threatens production of key staple crops
