China’s March imports were down 0.1 per cent year on year to US$228.7 billion, the first decline since August 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s March imports were down 0.1 per cent year on year to US$228.7 billion, the first decline since August 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China trade: unexpected fall in imports amid coronavirus, Ukraine war raises alarm for export machine

  • Strict coronavirus control measures like lockdowns have rippled through port operations and weighed on domestic demand
  • The impact on trade will ‘show up with a lag’ and the country’s export outlook will dim over coming quarters, analysts say

Topic |   China trade
Frank TangOrange Wang
Frank Tang in Beijingand Orange Wang

Updated: 11:29am, 14 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s March imports were down 0.1 per cent year on year to US$228.7 billion, the first decline since August 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s March imports were down 0.1 per cent year on year to US$228.7 billion, the first decline since August 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE