This year’s small Chinese delegation at Davos is in marked contrast to previous years. Photo: Xinhua
Economy

China’s sends smallest Davos delegation in years amid concern zero-Covid is limiting its voice on world stage

  • The Chinese delegation at Davos this year is unusually small, with representation in only four of more than 200 discussions
  • China’s strict Covid-19 quarantine rules have been blamed, a situation that will limit its chance to outline global policy goals

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 23 May, 2022

