The G7 has launched a global infrastructure programme to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
Economy

G7 infrastructure plan to rival Belt and Road Initiative could force Chinese firms to ‘match global standards’

  • The G7’s Global Investment and Infrastructure Partnership aims to raise US$600 billion by 2027 to fund projects in poor and developing countries
  • The initiative, seen as an alternative to the belt and road, is likely to force Beijing to pay greater attention to the quality of its own investments, analysts say

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Beijing

Updated: 11:45am, 29 Jun, 2022

