The G7 has launched a global infrastructure programme to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
G7 infrastructure plan to rival Belt and Road Initiative could force Chinese firms to ‘match global standards’
- The G7’s Global Investment and Infrastructure Partnership aims to raise US$600 billion by 2027 to fund projects in poor and developing countries
- The initiative, seen as an alternative to the belt and road, is likely to force Beijing to pay greater attention to the quality of its own investments, analysts say
