Large areas of southern China are suffering from serious drought, with water levels on two major rivers in rice-growing provinces dropping to historic lows. Photo: Xinhua
In China’s rice-growing heartland, farmers fight to save the autumn harvest

  • Poyang Lake and surrounding wetlands in Jiangxi province are parched, and rice farmers in the region are fearful about the coming harvest
  • Despite the drought, analysts say China has ample rice reserves and a drop in output this year is unlikely to cause volatility in global prices

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Nanchang, Jiangxi province

Updated: 9:22am, 14 Sep, 2022

