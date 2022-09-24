SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won wants Seoul to do more so Korea can survive in a “decoupled” space. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea’s SK Group bracing for US-China decoupling, but admits it’s ‘not possible’ to quit mainland market
- SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won says the company has made plans for a number of scenarios under intensifying US-China rivalry
- Though too early to tell, the businessman says SK Hynix’s operations in China may be affected by the US Chips and Science Act
SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won wants Seoul to do more so Korea can survive in a “decoupled” space. Photo: EPA-EFE