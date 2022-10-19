Marchers at the opening ceremony of Cambodia’s Morodok Techo National Stadium, which was funded by China under its Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP
Why China is gaining an edge in emerging markets while the West tries to ‘impose hegemony on a shoestring’
- Chinese companies have proven successful at adapting their operations to align with the development goals of emerging economies, experts say
- By comparison, Western nations have been more focused on dissuading developing countries from cooperating with China on security grounds
