Taiwan’s economy expanded on the back of a surge in domestic consumption after the island’s major Covid-19 outbreak peaked this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s GDP growth beats expectations in third quarter, but mainland China lockdowns and Western smartphone fatigue cloud outlook
- Taiwan’s economy grew 4.1 per cent from July to September, compared with a year earlier, up from 3.05 per cent in the second quarter
- Although better than expected, demand for Taiwan’s hi-tech exports is being undermined by global inflation and Covid disruptions in mainland China
