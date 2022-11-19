People line up to get tested for Covid-19 in Chaoyang district, Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Chinese cities tell residents to stay home as Covid-19 cases spike after rules relaxed
- Some blocks in Beijing’s Chaoyang district are under lockdown, while hardest-hit Guangzhou continues mass tests to beat fierce outbreak
- China’s top leadership has urged a more ‘targeted and precise’ approach to zero-Covid but local governments must also keep case numbers down
