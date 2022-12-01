Exports of cars from Hyundai and Kia, along with phones and memory chips from Samsung Electronics, underpin the US$1.734 trillion South Korean economy. Photo: AFP
South Korea’s exports to China tumble 25.5 per cent as world’s No 2 economy sputters under lockdown
- Shipments to China have fallen for six consecutive months, but November’s decline was the sharpest since mid-2009
- South Korean shipments worldwide fell by 14 per cent to US$51.91 billion last month compared to November 2021
Exports of cars from Hyundai and Kia, along with phones and memory chips from Samsung Electronics, underpin the US$1.734 trillion South Korean economy. Photo: AFP