Former president Jiang Zemin died in Shanghai at the end of last month, aged 96. Photo: AP
Global Impact: Xi Jinping urges China to ‘write a new chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics’ after Jiang Zemin’s death
- In this edition, we look back at the life and achievements of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, and ahead to what the future holds for China
