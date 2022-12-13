India is poised to roll out a new subsidy scheme to help its toy industry better compete with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
India’s toy industry poised to challenge China as New Delhi readies new subsidy
- The Indian government will ‘very soon’ announce a scheme to subsidise the local toy industry, further shrinking China’s share in the domestic market
- India’s toy imports have declined by more than 70 per cent in the past three years, while exports have jumped by 61.3 per cent over the same period
