Taiwan’s budget and statistics office is forecasting 2.75 per cent economic growth next year after 3.06 per cent this year. Photo: AFP
Taiwan downgrades economic outlook to ‘dim’ as Covid-19 outbreaks in mainland China, global inflation weaken demand
- Taiwan’s National Development Commission says global economic and trade momentum is slowing, which may lower export performance
- Taiwan is seen as a barometer for world consumption of manufactured exports, especially hi-tech hardware such as PCs and smartphones
Taiwan’s budget and statistics office is forecasting 2.75 per cent economic growth next year after 3.06 per cent this year. Photo: AFP