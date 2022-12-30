Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso and US President Joe Biden attend a working luncheon with other heads of state during the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles on December 19. Photo: AFP
US frets about ‘erosion of influence’ as China and Ecuador move closer to a free-trade deal
- A free-trade deal with Ecuador would be China’s fourth with a Latin American country, after signing agreements with Chile, Costa Rica and Peru
- The warming relations have fuelled calls in the United States to open trade talks with Ecuador to counter China’s growing influence in the region
