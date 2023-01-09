Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s biggest contract chip maker, began mass production of next-generation 3-nanometre chips at the end of last year. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan economy
Economy

Taiwan chip output set to grow in 2023 amid ‘bullish’ talent demand, automotive trends despite slowing exports

  • Demand for tech talent will be ‘bullish’ this year because Taiwan’s major chip suppliers will continue to expand their business, said SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao
  • Taiwan’s exports fell by 12.1 per cent, year on year, to US$35.75 billion in December, marking a fourth straight monthly decline

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings in Taipei, Taiwan

Updated: 7:08pm, 9 Jan, 2023

