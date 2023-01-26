The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) took place in Las Vegas earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) took place in Las Vegas earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
US-China tech war
Economy

Global Impact: US-China tech war’s toll made visible at world’s largest electronics show

  • Global Impact is a fortnightly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world
  • In this edition, we look at what 2023 has in store for US-China relations in the tech sphere

Matt Haldane
Matt Haldane

Updated: 2:00pm, 26 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) took place in Las Vegas earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) took place in Las Vegas earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE