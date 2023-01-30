China’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Li Chenggang, criticised the US for bullying and protectionism. Photo: Handout
US-China clash at WTO, highlighting divisions ahead of Antony Blinken visit
- China rebuked the US for unilateralism, breaking trade rules and disrupting global supply chains at a recent World Trade Organization meeting
- The criticism comes ahead of a visit to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and a possible trip by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later this year
