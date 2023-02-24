Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has led to tens of thousands of deaths on both sides and created Europe’s largest refugee wave since World War II. In this multimedia series marking the one-year anniversary of the conflict, we look at China’s response to what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a “special military operation” and its diplomatic, military, monetary and economic impact. Growth in major industries during the coronavirus pandemic bolstered investment in Taiwan, but the perceived risk of a military attack by mainland China is making some companies rethink their long-term positions, especially in light of the Ukraine war. The global semiconductor buying spree of 2020-22 brought multinational tech companies closer to Taiwan’s chipmaking giants in areas of research and development, production equipment and raw materials. Taiwan supplies about 60 per cent of the world’s semiconductors. Aggressive development of offshore wind power in Taiwan has also attracted investment, particularly from Western companies. But against a backdrop of war in Ukraine and heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, investors are slowly re-evaluating their exposure to the island in case it falls into conflict with mainland China or is blockaded by the People’s Liberation Army in ways that threaten business, analysts and company operators say. Investor confidence was rocked in August last year after a visit to Taipei by former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi triggered unprecedented Chinese military exercises that encircled the island for around a week. Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of China that must be unified, was outraged by the visit from Pelosi. Countries that have diplomatic ties with Beijing, including the United States, acknowledge the existence of the one-China principle, which states Taiwan is part of China. But they may not explicitly agree with it. Washington does not take a position on the status of Taiwan, though it opposes any attempt to take the island by force. “In this period of geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, many countries are rethinking trade relationships both in terms of revisiting existing agreements and establishing new ones,” said Zennon Kapron, Singapore-based director of financial industry research firm Kapronasia. “The current changes are not really a decoupling, but more of a rethinking.” China touts belt and road to ‘illiberal’ Hungary as mood sours in Europe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also forced multinationals to consider more closely their presence in Taiwan, said Andrew Wylegala, the outgoing president of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Taiwan. US firms are monitoring Washington’s list of trade and commerce sanctions against Russia over the war in case the same are someday applied to Beijing, Wylegala said. At the same time, companies are minding their compliance with five years’ worth of US export curbs targeting Beijing, he said. American businesses such as McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Starbucks stopped selling in Russia last year, responding to pressure in the US to oppose Moscow’s invasion. Last year’s Pelosi visit was a turning point and made the war threat across the Taiwan Strait more tangible Chen Zhiwu “Sanctions as a result of the Ukraine war have made it more concrete with more channels for businesses to be hurt,” said Chen Zhiwu, chair professor of finance at the University of Hong Kong. “Last year’s Pelosi visit was a turning point and made the war threat across the Taiwan Strait more tangible, so some businesses probably didn’t plan or didn’t have a plan B.” Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday that Taiwan and Ukraine should not be linked. “We urge certain countries to immediately stop fueling the fire, stop shifting blame to China and stop touting ‘Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow’,” Qin said. But foreign and Taiwanese firms have begun to take the threat of conflict – and lessons from the war in Ukraine – more seriously since Pelosi’s visit. Some company heads are looking beyond Taiwan and the mainland altogether. In Taiwan’s chip sector, “derisking is actively under way”, said Rupert Hammond-Chambers, president of the US-Taiwan Business Council trade group. Chinese attack on Taiwan not ‘imminent’, predicting it unhelpful: US general Lin Yeh-hsuan, co-founder of Surprise Lab, a Taipei-based firm that arranges immersive theatre events in multiple countries, said he is “not really confident” in doing business across the Taiwan Strait. He pointed to Taiwan-mainland political disputes, possible barriers to taking earnings out of the mainland and the potential of war with follow-up US sanctions against the mainland. Gogolook, a Taipei-based developer of apps that detect mobile internet scams, is expanding in Southeast Asia and avoiding mainland China. The company works with governments that would oppose taking money from the mainland, CEO Jeff Kuo said. “We can’t have Chinese money behind us,” Kuo said. “People would ask about it. This is a matter of economic logic for us.” Still, foreign investment continues to pour into Taiwan, with capital approved by Taiwanese regulators hitting a 15-year high of US$13.3 billion in 2022, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs Investment Commission. Netherlands-based ASML Holding, which sells chip making machinery, plans to build a facility in Taiwan that could support international customers. US memory chip developer Micron Technology announced last year it would add around 2,000 employees to its chip making plants in Taiwan within three years in preparation for deployment of advanced manufacturing technologies. Europeans have also become the largest investors in the island’s offshore wind sector , said Freddie Hoeglund, the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan CEO. Taiwan has set a goal of installing 4,200 megawatts of wind power by 2030. “If you are in the semiconductor industry you simply need to be in Taiwan and, a second reason, the ongoing investments into renewables and offshore wind in particular,” said Hoeglund, whose chamber has about 900 members. Why China won’t be a mediator in Ukraine conflict any time soon Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy last year began expanding an offshore wind-related facility with an eye on helping turn Taiwan into an “offshore wind power hub for the entire fast-growing Asia-Pacific region”, the Spanish firm said. An AmCham in Taiwan survey released this month found that 88 per cent of its 437 members plan to maintain or increase investments in Taiwan. But some 28 per cent of US-based businesses with operations in Taiwan are looking to expand in other markets and 6 per cent have contemplated moving out altogether, according to the survey. “Capital deployment as a function of cross-Strait tensions and [China’s] leadership decisions won’t be made at the moment,” Hammond-Chambers said. “What we continue to see is patience within the companies, driven by un-surety over whether matters will quiet down in the short to medium term.” Western countries are pushing for stronger Taiwan trade links to help the island gain world recognition if needed in a military showdown with mainland China, said Denny Roy, a senior fellow at the East-West Centre think tank in Hawaii. The US and Taiwan have been negotiating a trade deal since mid-2022 “intended to develop concrete ways to deepen the economic and trade relationship [and] advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values”, the US Trade Representative’s office said in June when the talks were announced. Taiwan and Canada announced this month they would start talks on a bilateral investment pact, while Japanese officials said in February last year that it wanted to resume a framework for economic and trade discussions with Taiwan after an eight-year pause. “This supports the strategic objective of making Taiwan more valuable to the international community, increasing the chances that other governments, and particularly Japan’s will come to Taiwan’s defence in the event of a cross-Strait war,” Roy said. “This adds to the disincentives for Beijing to choose war.”