Last week was a highlight for China's global diplomacy as it welcomed the first European leaders of President Xi Jinping's third term to Beijing and built on the Saudi-Iran peace deal it helped broker in early March by bringing their foreign ministers together in the Chinese capital. The visit of French President Emmanuel Macron's to China was largely perceived as a diplomatic success in China for Beijing to drive a wedge between Europe and the United States, as the French leader strengthened his call for the "strategic autonomy" of the continent, which should become the "third pole" of the world amid the US-China rivalry. In a rare joint visit with European Union Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Macron’s original intent to further push China, along with the EU, to influence Russia to stop its invasion in Ukraine , though, led nowhere. A lavish reception and joining Xi on a rare trip outside of the capital, received far more attention than the little results he was able to achieve on Ukraine. In China, Macron and Xi inked a 51-point joint declaration pledging expansion of cooperation from economy to defence and energy and climate change. But on Ukraine, China did not give Macron what he wanted – only repeating its existing positions in opposing nuclear weapons and calling for an early ceasefire through peace talks, as it had already stated in its 12-point peace proposal. As many Chinese observers have said, China is unlikely to be swayed by the EU, or anybody, on its current approach on Ukraine, and it will continue to insist that it is not a direct party without giving any commitment to influence Russian President Vladimir Putin. Its capability may also be limited , with a mediation success for Iran and Saudi Arabia hard to repeat on Ukraine. China and France may have achieved more for their bilateral trade than anything else. Despite the EU chief’s hardline approach on de-risking the bloc’s economic relations with Beijing, the French leader rejected the decoupling call and brought home tens of billions of euros worth of deals, including a second assembly line for Airbus in Tianjin and the renewal of a partnership between Electricite de France and China General Nuclear Power, building on more extensive energy cooperation after China settled the first liquefied natural gas deal in yuan with France. China, meanwhile, also secured France’s promise in giving its companies a “fair treatment” in reviewing their 5G licences on the basis of national security, as Huawei and ZTE are facing a possible ban in Germany amid increased scrutiny on Chinese investments in Europe over national security risks. Macron also reiterated his support for the one-China policy after US House speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen in California last week , which prompted days of intensive drills around the island by the PLA. Unlike von der Leyen, who played the role of the bad cop while in China by directly opposing a unilateral change of status quo of the Taiwan Strait, the French leader called on the EU not to follow US policy on Taiwan on his way home. The question Europeans need to answer … is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? Emmanuel Macron “The question Europeans need to answer … is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No. The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the US agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” Macron told Politico in an interview. Analysts said Macron’s statements have shown “ the deep-seated divisions ” between the EU and the US on their China approach, which apparently is in Beijing’s favour. As China is challenging the US-dominant global order by deepening ties with the rest of the world, with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visiting Beijing this week , it’s now boosting its efforts to win over Europe that could have given it much more in return than an embattled Russia. But the hard tasks are still ahead, analysts warned, as German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock is expected to display the EU’s unity as she wraps up her visit to Beijing this weekend, after Macron’s Taiwan statements drew a backlash in the bloc. And while the human rights dialogues have been resumed, the trade imbalance and tech restrictions against China still remain as some of the most contentious issues in China-EU relations. 60-Second Catch-up Macron trip, hailed as success, still raises questions about EU-China relations France's Macron ends trip to China with pact to bolster business, military ties China and France make peace pledge on Ukraine as Macron caps trip with Xi meeting Macron's nuanced approach to closer economic ties would not have gone unnoticed Europe is 'counting on China' to end Russia's war in Ukraine, leaders tell Xi Jinping in Beijing Airbus to launch second assembly line at China factory as part of trade, tech deals between Beijing and Paris Europe's diplomatic dance with China won't foil Xi-Putin friendship Deep dives EU should avoid China dependency as it builds 'de-risking' strategy with US: trade chief Path forward is boosting economic security and diversifying supply chains away from Beijing, but not decoupling, says Valdis Dombrovskis Quality of EU-China relations will largely depend on stance taken over Russia's war in Ukraine, he adds Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, gave his remarks on Wednesday after French President Emmanuel Macron sparked controversy on both sides of the Atlantic by saying the EU should avoid becoming an American "vassal" when it comes to China and must reduce its dependency on the US. That firestorm erupted as Beijing appeared to be seeking stronger ties with European nations while geopolitical eddies continued to swirl in coping with growing tension with Washington and the US-led "suppression of China", as Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted last month. That firestorm erupted as Beijing appeared to be seeking stronger ties with European nations while geopolitical eddies continued to swirl in coping with growing tension with Washington and the US-led “suppression of China”, as Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted last month. Read more As Macron’s Taiwan remarks fester, top EU envoy must try to project unity in China Josep Borrell, the European Union’s chief diplomat, arrives for talks this week in Beijing on a variety of issues French President Emmanuel Macron has made his trip more difficult, undercutting claims of a unified EU front on China policy The 27 members of the bloc find it notoriously difficult to forge a consolidated approach to the world’s second-largest economy, which is its largest trading partner even while being classed as a “systemic rival”. But the scale of the challenge has grown mightily in recent days, after divisions were thrust under a microscope by politicians on both sides of the Atlantic. Read more Will Macron’s take on Taiwan tilt the balance in China’s favour? The French president’s call for Europe to avoid bloc politics over the island is part of his non-confrontational approach to Beijing But observers question whether his comments will remain France’s long-term position In an interview with Politico published on Sunday, Macron, who was on his way back to Paris after a three-day state visit to China, said Europe had no interest in accelerating the crisis over Taiwan and must reduce its dependence on the United States. “The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must be followers and adapt ourselves to the American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction,” Macron was quoted as saying. Read more Hong Kong can lead China and France to stronger ties, says entrepreneur While EU views of Hong Kong have shifted in recent years, it still serves as ‘connector’ between China and the world, says Jonathan Choi Koon-shum The Sunwah Group chairman says foreigners appreciate city’s ‘no strings attached’ approach to funding business and cultural projects When French President Emmanuel Macron embarked on his high-stakes visit to China this week, he chose to spend his first evening at a French cultural festival sponsored in part by Jonathan Choi Koon-shum, chairman of Hong Kong-based conglomerate Sunwah Group. Macron called Choi a “long-term patron” in a speech on Wednesday, thanking his private foundation for funding arts and culture projects in France. The French leader said he expected to see a revival of arts and cultural exchanges between the two countries in the post-Covid period. Read more In meeting with Macron, Xi Jinping calls for political solution in Ukraine Chinese president tells French counterpart their countries can overcome differences and constraints to develop their relations and ‘maintain world peace’ Chinese Premier Li Qiang says Macron is first major Western leader received by China in Xi Jinping’s third term, showing the ‘importance’ of ties Xi said the two nations should work together to reduce the spillover effect of the Ukraine war in the food, energy, finance and transport sectors, while Macron urged Beijing to help bring an end to the war. “China is willing to call on the international community, along with France, to maintain rationality and restraint, and avoid taking actions that will further escalate the crisis or make it out of control,” Xi said in a joint press conference following a bilateral meeting with Macron on Thursday. Read more Macron and Xi’s Guangzhou rendezvous a sign of China’s enthusiasm, analysts say In a rare meeting outside Beijing, French president to reunite with Chinese counterpart in southern metropolis on Friday after talks in capital city Macron will also meet investors and answer questions from university students while in the export powerhouse of Guangdong Chinse observers said a rare meeting between Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping to be held outside the capital city on Friday highlighted Beijing’s enthusiasm towards the French leader and his attempt to carve his own “third way” of handling China without being confrontational. Speaking upon his arrival in Beijing on Wednesday, the French president indicated France would seek engagement with China, especially in commercial areas . Read more Beijing signals importance of neighbours amid ‘growing weariness’ from the West The leaders of Singapore and Malaysia both visited China last week in trips seen as showing ‘positivity in relations’ Beijing might be convinced to ‘smooth over potential rough spots’ so region remains receptive to its initiatives, analyst says Last week Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim both travelled to China, where they separately met Chinese President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking officials. Singapore – which counts China as its largest trading partner – signed a list of agreements, including on science and technology and the arts, and bilateral ties were upgraded to an “all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership”. Read more French companies are ready to expand in Hong Kong, Greater Bay Area as Macron cements China ties, state official says Some of the biggest French companies are willing to expand in Hong Kong, Greater Bay Area, says Gerald Wolf, a government adviser French population in the city shrank more than 20 per cent to about 11,000 in 2022 from about 14,000 in 2019, according to data from the French consulate “All of us, including some of the biggest French companies, are willing to expand our business,” Gerald Wolf, an adviser to the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, said in a meeting in Hong Kong on Wednesday. “Hong Kong now has more green finance and clean industry, which are [expertise] French companies can offer.” Wolf is attending a three-day conference, organised by the French government, in Wan Chai a week after President Emmanuel Macron took a business delegation to Beijing and met his counterpart Xi Jinping amid growing geopolitical divide between China and the West. 