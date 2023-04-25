Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world. Sign up now! Every year since 1970, Earth Day on April 22 has served as a reminder for every citizen on the planet of their collective responsibility to help accelerate the changes needed to transition towards a greener, more sustainable and equitable society and economy. Themed “invest in our planet”, this year’s initiatives include global open-letter signing events to promote climate literacy, support sustainable fashion, plant trees and mitigate plastic pollution. In China, although planned activities are relatively few – most notably a handful of clean-up events in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Hangzhou – they help inspire people to reflect on how the world and China fare in the effort to mitigate climate change, which is one of the biggest environmental threats to mankind. The Group of 7 (G7) nations, which finished two days of meetings on climate, energy and environmental policy in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo last weekend, reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating the clean-energy transition and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. They agreed to increase solar power capacity to more than 1,000 gigawatts (GW) and offshore wind capacity to 150GW by 2030, which according to a Nikkei report amounts to a tripling in solar capacity and a seven-fold jump in offshore wind capacity from 2021 levels. While that is impressive, the lack of new initiatives to reduce fossil-fuel burning has been a let-down for those hoping for greater leadership from the world’s richest nations. The G7 only reiterated a joint goal announced last year to “fully or predominantly” decarbonise their power generation by 2035, by taking “concrete and timely steps” towards phasing out domestic coal power generation, without adopting a proposal by Canada and the UK to move the date forward to 2030. What the global quality assessment framework means for carbon markets They also agreed to allow continued investment in the extraction of natural gas, which has a combustion carbon footprint roughly half that of coal and a quarter that of oil. Gas-fired power and heat generation provides a buffer against potential energy shortages as a result of geopolitical upheavals, as seen during Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Given that the war and the resulting sharp spike in energy prices have led to prolonged elevated consumer price inflation , it is understandable for the club of wealthy nations to be reticent to step up their commitment on phasing out fossil fuels. In China, Beijing has cited the same uncertainties for prioritising energy security this year. Early this month, National Energy Administration director Zhang Jianhua listed four key strategies, including stepping up construction of so-called “advanced” coal-production capacity and bolstering oil and gas exploration to ensure domestic supply capabilities. Notwithstanding China’s long-term plans for clean energy to make up an increasing portion of its consumption, Zhang stated that in the near term, fossil fuel will remain the bedrock of China’s energy strategy before the supply chain of new and clean alternatives is well established. He reminded people that climate change itself is a source of supply uncertainty for renewable energy, of which China is the world’s largest producer. Last year’s heatwave and drought, which was the worst in six decades, has substantially curtailed hydropower production in Sichuan province of southwest China, a key supplier of energy to eastern and southern regions. In February, Yunnan province, the second-largest hydropower producer after Sichuan, also suffered a prolonged drought that led to power rationing and reduced exports to neighbouring provinces. This saw China resort to a faster expansion of coal-fired power projects while retiring just 0.1 per cent of its coal fleet last year – a development that has raised concerns among various non-government organisations, including Global Energy Monitor and E3G. They noted that new coal-fired power plants under development in the nation rose by 38 per cent last year, while they decreased 20 per cent elsewhere. 