An extra day off every week for teachers may require separate legal changes to cut the number of school days required of students every year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan evaluating proposal for Asia’s first 3-day weekend, but manufacturers ‘won’t approve’
- A petition in Taiwan has attracted over 5,000 signatures, meaning four government ministries will now examine the proposal for a three-day weekend
- Several European countries, including Iceland, Spain and Sweden, already have schemes in place to allow three-day weekends
An extra day off every week for teachers may require separate legal changes to cut the number of school days required of students every year. Photo: EPA-EFE