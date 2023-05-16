An extra day off every week for teachers may require separate legal changes to cut the number of school days required of students every year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan economy
Taiwan evaluating proposal for Asia’s first 3-day weekend, but manufacturers ‘won’t approve’

  • A petition in Taiwan has attracted over 5,000 signatures, meaning four government ministries will now examine the proposal for a three-day weekend
  • Several European countries, including Iceland, Spain and Sweden, already have schemes in place to allow three-day weekends

Ralph Jennings
Updated: 5:00pm, 16 May, 2023

