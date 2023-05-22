A Musang King durian from Malaysia. The country, among others, is monitoring China’s progress in producing the fruit in case it becomes a major rival. Photo: Shutterstock
A Musang King durian from Malaysia. The country, among others, is monitoring China’s progress in producing the fruit in case it becomes a major rival. Photo: Shutterstock
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

Could China’s durian-farming ambitions end up testing Thai and Malaysian market dominance?

  • Hainan’s first durian harvest is expected to send 2,450 tonnes of the pungent fruit to market next month
  • China imported more than 824,000 tonnes of fresh durians last year, four times more than in 2017

Ralph JenningsMia Nulimaimaiti
Ralph Jennings and Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 7:29pm, 22 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Musang King durian from Malaysia. The country, among others, is monitoring China’s progress in producing the fruit in case it becomes a major rival. Photo: Shutterstock
A Musang King durian from Malaysia. The country, among others, is monitoring China’s progress in producing the fruit in case it becomes a major rival. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE