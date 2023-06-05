Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world. Sign up now! Turnabout is fair play. That must be the mood in Beijing right now after the Cyberspace Administration of China concluded its security review into Micron last month, ruling that the last company producing memory chips in the US poses a risk and can no longer sell to key information infrastructure operators, a broad category that effectively bars all sales in the country. This cybersecurity review unfolded pretty quickly. Compare it to the one against Didi Chuxing, one of the first examples of Beijing using this power. The government effectively left China’s ride-hailing champion to twist in the wind for more than a year after it went public in the US. The Micron investigation, on the other hand, was just launched in March . This was Beijing’s big push back against Washington’s escalating chip export restrictions to China (which, including collaboration with allies, seem to get stricter by the month). However, the move betrays the limited options available to Beijing. Micron chips are comparatively easy to replace. While Washington has urged South Korea to not let rivals Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fill the market gap in Micron’s absence, there is no guarantee they will not benefit. China also sees room to boost domestic companies , especially the country’s largest memory chip maker, Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC), despite the company being sanctioned by Washington. With signs that the market for memory chips may be bottoming out, YMTC has moved earlier than rivals to increase prices on its 3D NAND flash memory. There have already been some immediate effects of the Micron ban. China’s top server makers, including Inspur and Lenovo, told suppliers to stop shipping components with the US company’s chips. News of the ban also helped boost shares of domestic chip companies , which surged on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. Something similar happened in March when the launch of the Micron probe pushed the CNI Chip Index up by over 5 per cent. Lest the market get too excited, though, Beijing moved quickly to taper expectations of further escalation . Nationalist tabloid, the Global Times, described the move as an individual case, and China’s minister of commerce said the country still welcomes US business investment. A telling sign of the limits of Beijing’s retaliatory options is its decision so far to avoid targeting logic chips like those from Intel, Qualcomm and Nvidia. Domestic production capabilities of advanced logic chips remain much further behind, and those chips are needed to power servers, smartphones and artificial intelligence applications. China’s AI ambitions have already been set back by restrictions on certain Nvidia chips. Beijing has also been frustrated by Washington’s multilateral approach to countering China’s technological advance. Beyond just South Korea, the US has been working with Japan and the Netherlands to ensure its export restrictions are enforced. China slams Japan’s semiconductor technology export controls Last month, China’s Ministry of Commerce condemned Japan’s decision to update export controls to cover 23 types of chip-making technology, affecting around 10 companies. The move will “severely damage” the two countries’ “economic and trade cooperation”, the ministry said. Experts say the move will further constrain China’s ability to expand chip production capacity, especially at the 20-nanometre level and more advanced. Meanwhile, Japan could be set to help Micron expand to the tune of US$1.5 billion in financial incentives for a new plant in the country. The company is also expanding in the US, where it is building a plant in New York. In an effort to show it still has clout with its neighbours, China issued a statement last month saying it had reached an agreement with South Korea during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers’ meeting in Detroit to boost semiconductor cooperation. Chinese chip maker CXMT hits out at anti-globalisation in semiconductor sector Seoul made no mention of “cooperation”, saying only that the two countries had discussed stabilising the supply and demand of raw materials and parts. Another risk for Beijing is that the Micron ban could result in additional blowback, even as Washington already seems intent on pushing the limits of trade restrictions. One American lawmaker said the US should take action against Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT). This is one of the dynamic random-access memory chip makers that analysts said could benefit from Micron’s absence . 