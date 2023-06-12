Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world. Sign up now! The handshake and the brief “nice to meet you” between the US and Chinese defence ministers might have taken the headlines at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s biggest defence forum that ended last weekend, when a bilateral meeting didn’t happen like last year’s event. The bigger news, though, was how China and the US played a war of narratives and messaging at the Singapore conference. They agree on the facts but disagree on the interpretation. US Secretary Defence Lloyd Austin spent most of his speech repeating Washington’s call for a “free and open Indo-Pacific” and a stronger network of like-minded Asian nations to push back against China’s “coercion and bullying”, especially in the Taiwan Strait. So, what’s new? Austin portrayed China as being unwilling to hold military dialogue with the US after General Li Shangfu, his Chinese counterpart, declined a bilateral meeting. He said for responsible leaders, talk could happen any time and was a must to avoid miscalculation that could lead to a conflict. The next day, Li disputed that China was unwilling to engage . He said communication channels on various levels between the US and Chinese militaries remained smooth . China is open to talks, but they must be held on the basis of equality and mutual respect. Chinese Lieutenant General He Lei had told us that Li would not meet Austin because the US ruled out lifting secondary sanctions it placed on the general in 2018. Li, then the equipment development chief of China’s top military body , was sanctioned because he bought fighter jets and missile equipment from Russia’s main arms exporter, Rosoboronexport. The US said the state-owned firm had violated its law that bans arms proliferation to Syria, Iran and North Korea. People’s Liberation Army officers in the Chinese delegation said that showed the US lacked sincerity. Another flashpoint was unsafe intercepts in waters near China. Days before the Shangri-La Dialogue, the US Indo-Pacific Command released a video of a Chinese J-16 flying close to a US RC-135 reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea. Austin in his speech said it was an example of “aggressive and unprofessional flying” by China. After his speech, the US Seventh Fleet said a Chinese warship crossed within 137 metres (450 feet) of a US destroyer crossing the Taiwan Strait. Journalists on board the Canadian frigate trailing the American destroyer on the joint operation captured the moment. The US said the intercept was unprofessional and unsafe. The next day, Li defended the intercept, saying the ships were sailing to provoke and not conducting innocent passage , which is protected under the United Nations Convention on the Laws of the Sea, or Unclos. The treaty says passage of ships in the territorial sea of another state is allowed, but it shouldn’t undermine the peace, good order and security of the coastal state. Using our language, that’s watch your people, watch your warships and watch your planes Li Shangfu “The best way is for all countries, especially their warplanes and warships, to not travel near another nation’s territorial sea or airspace,” he said. “What’s the purpose of them being there? What has it to do with your interests? “Using our language, that’s watch your people, watch your warships and watch your planes.” Li’s speech was intended to explain China’s “new security initiatives” in the Asia-Pacific, but the speech largely rehashed principles from President Xi Jinping’s 20th party congress report. Perhaps, “new” refers to the Global Security Initiative (GSI) as only announced by Xi last April, or that the GSI was elaborated on in a government document published in February. Principles such as indivisible security remained elusive and unclear how Beijing intends to put into practice. Beijing has not invoked indivisible security on Taiwan, however. Instead, it’s an internal affair of China and out of bounds of foreign governments. The GSI’s inclusion of indivisible security was also badly received by the West because Russia had invoked the principle as a justification to invade Ukraine. Moscow said Nato’s eastern expansion – and the potential to accept Ukraine into the defence alliance – threatened Russia’s national security and an invasion was in order. The Ukraine war was not a focus in Li’s speech. He only mentioned the issue briefly, saying only that China would keep being “objective and impartial” on the issue based on its 12-point position paper. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was at the centre of a panel discussion where former Chinese ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, and Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov sat next to each other. Cui, an unofficial adviser to the Chinese delegation, offered harsh words for Europe . He said the continent had mismanaged its security, which resulted in the Ukraine war. Europe should instead look to the Asia-Pacific on keeping peace, and Asia should also learn from Europe. We should also learn something, a very important something, from your lack of success. I don’t want to use the word ‘failure’, but lack of success Cui Tiankai “We should also learn something, a very important something, from your lack of success. I don’t want to use the word ‘failure’, but lack of success,” he said. Kajsa Ollongren, the Netherlands’ defence minister, rebutted Cui and said it was Russia’s disregard for the European security architecture that caused the Ukraine war. Reznikov also poured cold water on China’s attempt at finding a “political solution” to the war by ruling out any negotiation before his country prevailed over Russia. The panel was a microcosm of the response from foreign officials and defence scholars who heard from Li: they were unconvinced. Drew Thompson, a visiting senior research fellow with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, said Li’s speech showed that China is saying the right things but its behaviour does not match its words. After Li’s speech, Commodore Jay Tristan Tarriela of the Philippine Coast Guard asked the minister why there was a “big difference” between China’s words and actions. Li didn’t directly answer, but said China would abide by Unclos. Detractors point to Beijing’s refusal to recognise a 2016 arbitral ruling on Unclos that invalidated the “nine dash” line claim that covers most of the South China Sea. They say Chinese military ships – often in joint operations with Russia – still travel through Japan’s territorial sea and even near Alaska . The Chinese delegation was more active trying to defend China’s geopolitical positions and military activities in the Asia-Pacific. It has pitted Asean centrality against US-led alliances, such as Aukus and the Quad, even when officials of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have said these groupings served not to undermine the 10-member bloc but as its partners. Deep dives Shangri-La Dialogue: China and the US offer competing security visions for the Asia-Pacific Chinese defence minister accuses 'some countries' of launching proxy wars and leaving a trail of chaos in their wake 'Bloc politics' will destabilise the region, Li Shangfu says, a day after Lloyd Austin plays up US alliances China's new defence minister used his first public address to an international audience to lash out at the US and the "rules-based international order" it champions, as well as call for common ground to avoid the "unbearable pain" a conflict between them would bring. At the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday, General Li Shangfu accused “some countries” of intervening in another’s internal affairs and pursuing its security at the expense of others. Read more China defence chief Li Shangfu made strong debut at Shangri-La Dialogue but one key meeting got away, analysts say Li proves to be ‘a tough military diplomat’ with a number of wins, but stops short of landing talks with US counterpart The three-day event marked minister’s first public speech on the international stage since his appointment to the role in March Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu first came to international attention in 2018, when he was sanctioned by Washington for his alleged role in the transfer of Russian Su-35 fighter jets and S-400 air defence missile systems to China. But the world did not hear him speak publicly until his debut speech on Sunday to Asia’s premier security forum, the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Read more Shangri-La Dialogue: Austin touts more ‘agile and resilient’ US presence in Southeast Asia to fight China’s ‘coercion’ Speaking at the Singapore security summit, the Pentagon chief said Washington is working together with its regional allies ‘more closely every day’ Analysts noted Austin’s diplomatic blitz to woo Asean leaders was aimed at driving home the point that the US was a reliable partner ready to help countries tackle Chinese ‘coercion’ US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday promoted a vision of a more “agile and resilient” shared defence strategy with Southeast Asia in a crucial region where Washington is vying with Beijing for influence. Speaking in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum, Austin said the “historic strides” represented by a deal to use more Philippine military bases showed the US commitment to the region, which is in China’s backyard. Read more Shangri-La Dialogue puts focus on shifting US-China military balance Asian countries are likely to feel pressed between the rivals, with defence chiefs from both countries ready to take firm stance In an atmosphere of rising tensions, including heightened military activity in the region, is the momentum tipping in China’s favour? One of the most important security conferences on the international calendar gets under way for the 20th time in Singapore on June 2, bringing together defence ministers, military personnel and policy watchers. In the final of a three-part series , Amber Wang compares US and China military power. The mood of most Asian countries towards growing US-China rivalry was perhaps best summarised by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong , who told a previous Shangri-La Dialogue that “when elephants fight, the grass is trampled. When elephants make love, the grass also suffers.” Read more What message does China defence chief Li Shangfu have for Shangri-La Dialogue? Chinese delegates for years have robustly fended off criticism at the forum from neighbouring countries and Western governments Analysts are expecting a similar firm stance from Beijing’s new defence minister when he addresses this week’s event One of the most important security conferences on the international calendar gets under way for the 20th time in Singapore on June 2, bringing together defence ministers, military personnel and policy watchers. In the second of a three -part series , Jack Lau examines what message General Li Shangfu is likely to bring to his first forum as China’s defence chief. At the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum a year ago, China’s General Wei Fenghe proudly assured a hall of defence analysts, journalists and officials from other countries that China stood for peace on issues ranging from the Ukraine war to worries over an arms race. Read more Shangri-La Dialogue: why the US and Chinese defence ministers should meet – and what stands in their way China’s defence chief will attend the Singapore security conference – as will his US counterpart US sanctions on Li Shangfu stand in the way but the implications of not talking are too high to ignore One of the most important security conferences on the international calendar gets under way for the 20th time in Singapore on June 2, bringing together defence ministers, military personnel and policy watchers. In the first of a three -part series , Minnie Chan examines the prospects of engagement between the defence ministers of the world’s two most powerful militaries: China and the United States. When the Shangri-La Dialogue gets under way in Singapore on Friday it will bring a much needed opportunity for the military top brass of both China and the US to shake hands and add some personal warmth to their frosty relations. Read more The Shangri-La Dialogue brings out the power of a uniform – and fried dumplings Military regalia transforms otherwise ordinary people into major players – at least until the tea breaks Behind the scenes, the media fight for limited resources For the layperson, or the average hardworking reporter, entering a room full of soldiers, defence chiefs and their posse of thinkers, analysts and advisers is like stepping into an episode of The West Wing. Men and women in crisp uniforms – ordinary people in other times – look taller and bigger-chested at the Shangri-La Dialogue defence summit in Singapore. Read more Shangri-La Dialogue: India no threat to China’s military, PLA delegation says South Asian nation ‘unlikely to catch up’ to Chinese defence industry and weapons systems, says senior colonel on sidelines of security forum Despite clashes with Beijing over border, New Delhi unlikely to be ‘loyal partner’ in Washington’s strategy to counter China, observers say India will not pose a security threat to China because it is still incapable of challenging Beijing in defence manufacturing and modernisation of its military , said Chinese military delegates to Asia’s premier security forum. Speaking to media on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, which closed on Sunday, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) delegates said India was still a long way from catching up to China’s military, especially in the defence industry . 