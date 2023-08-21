In this issue of the Global Impact newsletter, we look back at recent elections in the likes of Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia following a busy time for politics in Southeast Asia in recent weeks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Global Impact: Southeast Asian politics provide plenty of drama and intrigue, but who are the real winners?
- Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world
- In this issue, we look back at recent elections in the likes of Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia following a busy time for politics in Southeast Asia in recent weeks
In this issue of the Global Impact newsletter, we look back at recent elections in the likes of Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia following a busy time for politics in Southeast Asia in recent weeks. Photo: EPA-EFE