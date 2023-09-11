Global Impact: popular and approachable Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins landslide victory in Singapore’s presidential election
- In this issue, we look back at the result of the recent Singapore presidential elections that followed a series of political scandals for the ruling People’s Action Party
Known for his popularity, esteemed standing among global elites, and approachable demeanour, Tharman was often seen as the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) “nuclear option” to secure a favourable outcome.
Even in Singapore, where the PAP has maintained its rule for more than six decades, Tharman’s track record as an MP consistently winning general elections with 60 to 70 per cent of the vote share was rare and cemented his prominent status in the country’s political landscape.
The significant margin of Tharman’s victory, especially against two ethnic Chinese candidates, challenges the conventional belief that Singaporeans predominantly vote along racial lines, showcasing the success of the country’s efforts in fostering a common multiracial identity. Tharman, 66, is of Ceylon Tamil descent.
This holds particular significance in an era marked by rising communalism and ethnonationalism. The election outcome emphasises that Singaporeans prioritise a candidate’s abilities over other factors, including the instinct to support someone from their own racial community.
60-Second Catch-up
Deep dives
Singapore’s president is not an alternative power centre: Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Tharman says the president must exercise his own judgment but it is ‘opportunistic’ to criticise presidential hopefuls for their past party ties, citing the late Ong Teng Cheong, who was ‘an independent president’
The 66-year-old candidate says deputy prime minister Lawrence Wong is a ‘leader made for the times’, and that he knows the job of the president is not to be a ‘stand-out’
Singapore lucky to have Tharman and me running for president: Ng Kok Song
The GIC’s former chief investment officer says his lack of political affiliation could help him best presidential front runner Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Read on for his thoughts on his opponent, what it means to be ‘establishment’ – and the threat of corruption – in an exclusive interview with the Post
The presidential hopeful and former chief investment officer of sovereign wealth fund GIC said ex-British prime minister Gordon Brown and billionaire investor Ray Dalio were among those who had commended him for running, with both commenting that he and Tharman were “the two best people they can think of standing for the presidency”.
‘Extreme’ US-China rivalry could be economically ‘disastrous’: Singapore’s Wong
Singapore’s No 2 leader says various Western tech curbs are unlikely to ‘keep China down’
But he warned that the ‘collateral damage’ from financial measures amid the US-China economic row was unknown
In a wide-ranging dialogue session, Deputy Prime Minister Wong said he believed that the West’s various restrictions targeting Beijing’s access to cutting-edge technologies were unlikely to “keep China down”.
Singapore’s PAP, opposition trade barbs over handling of political scandals
Opposition chief Pritam Singh claims the government was slow to release information on events that put the ruling party in a bad light
PAP lawmakers hit back, with PM Lee saying Singh’s remarks are akin to ‘pursuing a red herring’
Singaporeans reflect on values, ‘antics’, vows as presidential campaigning ends
After 9 days of campaigning, Ng Kok Song, Tan Kin Lian and Tharman Shanmugaratnam enter a cooling-off period ahead of the Friday poll
Some voters said the most memorable moments had been ‘antics’ by the candidates to make themselves more personable – especially to young people
Singapore presidential rivals slam Tan Kin Lian for opposition endorsements
Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Ng Kok Song have criticised Tan Kin Lian for ‘politicising’ the contest by securing endorsements from ruling party critics
Political analysts suggest that the endorsements are unlikely to improve Tan Kin Lian’s already weak chances of winning
The Singapore presidency is an apolitical position, and political parties are barred from endorsing candidates.
