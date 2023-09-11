Singapore's presidential hopeful Tharman on how he sees the role of an independent president

Even in Singapore, where the PAP has maintained its rule for more than six decades, Tharman’s track record as an MP consistently winning general elections with 60 to 70 per cent of the vote share was rare and cemented his prominent status in the country’s political landscape.

Known for his popularity, esteemed standing among global elites, and approachable demeanour, Tharman was often seen as the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) “nuclear option” to secure a favourable outcome.

The contest for the apolitical presidency has always been viewed as a proxy test of support for the PAP, particularly in the wake of the party’s internal scandals

However, analysts have noted that the final result provided valuable insights into the evolving race relations in Singapore , going beyond its initial portrayal as a mere indication of support for the PAP.

The significant margin of Tharman’s victory, especially against two ethnic Chinese candidates, challenges the conventional belief that Singaporeans predominantly vote along racial lines, showcasing the success of the country’s efforts in fostering a common multiracial identity. Tharman, 66, is of Ceylon Tamil descent.

This holds particular significance in an era marked by rising communalism and ethnonationalism. The election outcome emphasises that Singaporeans prioritise a candidate’s abilities over other factors, including the instinct to support someone from their own racial community.

With Tharman as president, Singapore will have a globally respected elder statesman who can complement Lawrence Wong, the designated prime ministerial successor, in upholding the nation’s astute diplomacy at a time when smaller countries are compelled to take sides in great power politics.

Tharman will not be an alternative power centre given his limited custodial powers, but there are expectations that the role of the largely ceremonial presidency will evolve under him, as he seeks to use the position’s powers of moral suasion to entrench a culture of “Respect for All” in what is one of the world’s most competitive societies.

Since its independence, Singapore has faced external players who viewed its multiracial, Chinese-majority population as a potential vulnerability to exploit for their own interests . The multiracial unity demonstrated in the recent vote sends a clear message to such actors that Singaporeans are far more sophisticated and united than they may assume.

60-Second Catch-up

Deep dives

Photo: AFP

Singapore’s president is not an alternative power centre: Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Tharman says the president must exercise his own judgment but it is ‘opportunistic’ to criticise presidential hopefuls for their past party ties, citing the late Ong Teng Cheong, who was ‘an independent president’

The 66-year-old candidate says deputy prime minister Lawrence Wong is a ‘leader made for the times’, and that he knows the job of the president is not to be a ‘stand-out’

Singapore’s presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam says voters can count on him to act with “independence of mind”, but should not see the presidency as “an alternative power centre” to the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

In a wide-ranging interview with the Post, he also brushed aside speculation that his seniority and popularity would eclipse Lawrence Wong , the much younger PAP minister slated to take over as prime minister. “The president should never outshine the prime minister, whoever he is,” Tharman said.

Photo: Cuble Agency

Singapore lucky to have Tharman and me running for president: Ng Kok Song

The GIC’s former chief investment officer says his lack of political affiliation could help him best presidential front runner Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Read on for his thoughts on his opponent, what it means to be ‘establishment’ – and the threat of corruption – in an exclusive interview with the Post

Having two candidates of international renown contest Singapore ’s coming presidential polls – namely himself and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam – has stirred up much interest abroad, according to Ng Kok Song.

The presidential hopeful and former chief investment officer of sovereign wealth fund GIC said ex-British prime minister Gordon Brown and billionaire investor Ray Dalio were among those who had commended him for running, with both commenting that he and Tharman were “the two best people they can think of standing for the presidency”.

Photo: Handout

‘Extreme’ US-China rivalry could be economically ‘disastrous’: Singapore’s Wong

Singapore’s No 2 leader says various Western tech curbs are unlikely to ‘keep China down’

But he warned that the ‘collateral damage’ from financial measures amid the US-China economic row was unknown

The existing state of “extreme competition” between the United States and China , with the mutual use of economic punitive measures, could be “disastrous” for the global economy, Singapore ’s No 2 leader Lawrence Wong warned on Monday.

In a wide-ranging dialogue session, Deputy Prime Minister Wong said he believed that the West’s various restrictions targeting Beijing’s access to cutting-edge technologies were unlikely to “keep China down”.

Photo: AFP

Singapore’s PAP, opposition trade barbs over handling of political scandals

Opposition chief Pritam Singh claims the government was slow to release information on events that put the ruling party in a bad light

PAP lawmakers hit back, with PM Lee saying Singh’s remarks are akin to ‘pursuing a red herring’

Singapore’s ruling party and opposition lawmakers on Wednesday traded recriminations over the country’s recent series of political scandals , as both sides sought to deflect accusations they had each been opaque in dealing with the sagas.

Photo: AP

Singaporeans reflect on values, ‘antics’, vows as presidential campaigning ends

After 9 days of campaigning, Ng Kok Song, Tan Kin Lian and Tharman Shanmugaratnam enter a cooling-off period ahead of the Friday poll

Some voters said the most memorable moments had been ‘antics’ by the candidates to make themselves more personable – especially to young people

Singapore’s presidential hopefuls on Wednesday made a last-ditch push for votes, as citizens reflected on their promises and the funny, strange – and at times surreal – moments during the nine-day campaigning period.

The clear front runner in the three-way race, former ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) heavyweight Tharman Shanmugaratnam , meanwhile vigorously dismissed eleventh-hour social media comments that his civil servant son’s past involvement in the management of the country’s fiscal reserves could result in a conflict of interest if he became president.

Photo: Facebook

Singapore presidential rivals slam Tan Kin Lian for opposition endorsements

Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Ng Kok Song have criticised Tan Kin Lian for ‘politicising’ the contest by securing endorsements from ruling party critics

Political analysts suggest that the endorsements are unlikely to improve Tan Kin Lian’s already weak chances of winning

The campaign over who will be Singapore’s next president heated up on Monday as Tan Kin Lian , the outsider candidate in the three-way race, faced sharp criticism from his opponents for securing endorsements and support from ruling party critics.

The Singapore presidency is an apolitical position, and political parties are barred from endorsing candidates.

