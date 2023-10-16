Why the South China Sea dispute remains one of the region’s most pressing issues

Why the South China Sea dispute remains one of the region’s most pressing issues

The world’s attention may be on the Middle East now, but that doesn’t mean the hot conflicts – or potential hot conflicts – elsewhere, including in Asia, are going anywhere.

Then, in late September, Manila said its personnel removed a Chinese floating barrier near the Scarborough Shoal – another land feature in the South China Sea – calling it a violation of international law and a hazard to navigation.

China gained control of the shoal in 2012 after a stand-off with the Philippines, and the area has seen bouts of high-tension encounters over sovereignty and fishing rights for years.

14:15 Livelihoods lost: The fishermen snared in the Scarborough Shoal dispute Livelihoods lost: The fishermen snared in the Scarborough Shoal dispute

Experts believe Beijing is increasingly utilising civilian ships – ostensibly fishing vessels – to augment its coastguard presence in areas such as Second Thomas Shoal.

Along with the Philippines, other South China Sea claimants such as Malaysia and Vietnam have for years voiced concerns that Beijing is seeking to achieve its goals by blurring the lines between civilian and military forces, and by using force such as firing water cannons.

These so-called grey zone tactics are used by governments to compel others to act in a certain way, while enabling them to deny responsibility for what are seemingly civilian activities.

Regional observers have suggested that the new normal of heightened tensions is partly due to the muscular stance regarding the sea dispute taken by the Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr.

03:09 Philippine coastguard removes Chinese barrier at disputed Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea Philippine coastguard removes Chinese barrier at disputed Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea

At an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meeting in early September, Marcos Jnr told regional counterparts that the narratives that framed the sea dispute as a proxy battle between the United States and China were misleading

The likes of Singapore-based maritime expert Collin Koh have said that Manila has been underscoring points to dispel the view that he was being more assertive at the behest of Washington.

Few envisage a shooting war in the waters, even as the risk of such incidents ticks up as the number of near miss episodes – such as the one in August involving water cannons – rise.

02:13 Philippines accuses Chinese coastguard of firing water cannons at its vessels in disputed waters Philippines accuses Chinese coastguard of firing water cannons at its vessels in disputed waters

The people most affected by the tensions are Philippine fishermen , who are finding the geopolitical tussle strangling their access to the rich, traditional fishing grounds that have sustained their community for generations.

Observers say open dialogue between China and other claimants remains crucial to reducing tensions.

A silver lining arising from the tensions is the closing of ranks among Asean nations. Vietnam and Indonesia signed an agreement on maritime boundaries in December, and there are also increasing signs of deeper maritime security ties between the Philippines and Vietnam.

60-Second Catch-up

Deep dives

Photo: Shirin Bhandar

‘Always harassed’: the Filipino fishermen ensnared by South China Sea geopolitics

The tussle between China and the Philippines has strangled Filipino fishermen’s access to the fishing grounds which have sustained their community for generations

As the Scarborough Shoal’s strategic importance grows, instances of Chinese intimidation and Filipinos fighting back have also increased

This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center

“Kaya pa, I can still do it,” Rony smiles as he looks down the barrel of his spear gun. A split second later, the sharp end pierces the wooden plank set against a mango tree as a target outside his home on the northern Philippine island of San Salvador, in Zambales province.

Photo: EPA-EFE

Will China-Philippines tensions make other South China Sea claimants nervous?

Southeast Asian neighbours may look on with unease at recent incidents between Manila and Beijing, says academic

The tensions arise amid discussions over a South China Sea code of conduct and may be a factor in negotiations

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen

How Beijing is using ‘fishing militia’ to assert its claims in the South China Sea

Fishing boats joined a coastguard vessel in latest confrontation with the Philippines near Second Thomas Shoal

There is concern that China is blurring the lines between civilian and military forces to achieve its goals

In the early hours of September 8, two Philippine boats and their two coastguard escorts sailed towards the contested Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea

It was their third mission in five weeks to deliver food, water and fuel to troops on the submerged reef in the Spratly archipelago.

Photo: Reuters

Did the Philippines ever agree to move its grounded South China Sea warship?

China says Manila reneged on its promise to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Second Thomas Shoal, but a former Philippine defence chief disagrees

His comments suggest a degree of word play to keep the Chinese at bay, in an apparent tit-for-tat at China’s seizure of Mischief Reef in 1995

In November 1999, five months after the now-infamous Philippine naval vessel BRP Sierra Madre was intentionally run aground at Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea , Manila ran aground another naval ship, the BRP Benguet – this time on Scarborough Shoal.

Orlando Mercado, the defence secretary at the time, told This Week in Asia that the Philippines ’ then navy chief vice-admiral Luisito Fernandez had met him to say, “mission accomplished”.

Photo: AP

Filipinos pool supplies to spread Christmas cheer for South China Sea troops

NGOs, political parties and church leaders of the coalition are collecting essential goods for troops at a rusting warship in the South China Sea

Apart from the ‘Christmas civilian supply mission’, there will also be a concert in honour of fishing communities living near the resource-rich waterway

A coalition of civilian groups in the Philippines has started a months-long donation campaign to collect essential goods and deliver them to troops stationed at a rusting warship in the disputed South China Sea to spread some festive cheer during Christmas as a maritime row between Manila and Beijing remains on the boil.

The initiative, organised by multiple NGOs, church leaders and political parties, will also include a concert in honour of the fishing communities living in provinces near the resource-rich waterway. Some proceeds from the charity drive would be distributed to the fishermen as well.

Photo: Reuters

Philippine lawmaker hopes to turn South China Sea islands into tourism hotspot

Lawmaker Zaldy Co was part of a delegation to the Spratlys last week that agreed to create a master plan and develop Kalayaan into the new Maldives

The Kalayaan group of islands is located more than 450km (280 miles) west of Palawan, a province facing the South China Sea

A lawmaker has suggested the Philippines welcome Chinese tourists to a group of disputed South China Sea islands, which it is aiming to turn into the new “Maldives of the world” even as the country is locked in an increasingly tense maritime row with Beijing.

Zaldy Co said the expedition to the Manila-held islands and reefs in Kalayaan, also known as the Spratly Islands, was a way to make the area productive than flexing military muscle there.

Photo: AP

Will Philippine VP’s Beijing-friendly remarks blunt Manila’s South China Sea policy?

The VP’s congratulatory National Day message to Beijing is seen as a sign she and President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr may not be on the same page on China

She also faces scrutiny following a budget reallocation to agencies on the South China Sea row frontline, a move observers say is ‘a slap’ in the face

The alliance between Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr and Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio is being put to a test over a funding saga, with potential spillover effects on the South China Sea dispute between Manila and Beijing.

On September 27, leaders of the Philippine House of Representatives announced they would strip Duterte-Carpio’s Office of the Vice-President and the Department of Education, which she also heads, of all previously planned confidential funds totalling 650 million pesos (US$11.4 million) in next year’s national budget.

Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world.