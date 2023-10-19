As a direct result of trade between China and Australia, households in the latter country have seen several benefits, according to a study released on Wednesday.

The findings come at a time of warming relations between the two countries and provide fresh support to the case for economic engagement.

Bilateral trade helped each Australian household earn an extra A$2,500 (US$1,589) in the last financial year, equal to 4.5 per cent of disposable income per person. The analysis was published as part of a preliminary release of research administered by the Perth-based Curtin University’s Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre.

The study was commissioned by the Australia China Business Council (ACBC), a business organisation dedicated to the bilateral economic relationship. The full report is scheduled to be launched in early 2024.

“Australia-China trade offers measurable benefits to the average Australian household through the channels of increased employment, higher income and lower prices,” said Alan Duncan, the report’s author and director of the centre.