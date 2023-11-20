Whether the threats are imaginary or more real than ever, scrambling to expand legal tool kits appears sensible to a Chinese leadership eager to rationalise its moves and defend itself from spies or other forms of external infiltration.

Digging out forgotten laws from dusty shelves and freshening them up with some trendy security elements has become the latest fashion for Communist Party rulers in China.

Education, technology and military facilities, among other areas, were all covered as the draft expanded the reach and depth of the law.

But what constitutes a “state secret” is never clearly defined – making one wonder if anything could be counted when necessary – as Beijing sees itself locked in an intelligence war with Washington.

One clause stipulates that all state employees with access to state secrets are banned from leaving China without prior approval, with the rule applying for some time even after changing jobs or retiring.

Money must be set aside to guard government information from the county level and above, another burdensome administrative cost for local governments that are already facing insolvency after investing all they had into fighting the coronavirus.

The drafted law provides the National Administration of State Secret Protection – a once low-profile office under the State Council, China’s cabinet – with authority to check and question all when it comes to guarding whatever is deemed secret enough to warrant it.

Information security, meanwhile, has also been made a national priority, and funds are being allocated to develop cutting-edge technologies specifically for the purpose of data safety.

Echoing this move, a dozen leading universities have set up national security studies as a new discipline to train young scholars, following the Education Ministry’s call in 2021 to cultivate talent in that arena.

As Beijing faces what it calls “unprecedented uncertainties”, it seems determined to augment its toolbox on state security.

The revised law on state secrets is likely to sail unopposed through the country’s legislative process, as have other laws that have had new coats of national security-tinted paint.

A law governing charities was also chosen for revision in October, with new clauses on having police and state security forces oversee charities in addition to other potential watchdogs, including the taxation and cyberspace administrations.

But the most high-profile amendment in recent months is the one levied on the anti-espionage law, which came into effect in July after its third revision since its introduction in 2014.

As lawmakers ponder which piece of legislation is due for the next makeover, chilling effects are being felt in the business world. Raids were carried out earlier this year against leading US consulting firms Bain & Company, Capvision and the Mintz Group, whose Asia operations were formerly run by CIA veteran Randal Phillips.

More employees at foreign firms have been banned from leaving China, including US financial and risk consulting firms Kroll and Japanese financial firm Nomura Holdings

A sense of paranoia and uncertainty is scaring away foreign capital – which China has relied on over the past four decades as one of its critical engines for economic growth.

Foreign businesses are considering downsizing their China offices or closing them for good, fearing an increasingly unpredictable environment will make it challenging to carry out their affairs.

The expansion of Beijing’s legal tool kit can be traced back to 2021, as the new Data Security Law stipulated that companies transferring the state’s “core data” overseas without approval would have to pay a penalty of up to 10 million yuan (US$1.37 million) and could be forced to shut down.

The law laid the foundation for officials to tighten data management and propose more industry-specific regulations, such as the Finance Ministry and cyberspace watchdog saying in mid-November that auditing firms should undergo scrutiny

China’s top spy agency has also emerged from the shadows and announced several espionage cases, including the capture of two CIA agents in August.

The agency’s chief justified the moves as China having to proactively defend against spies as risks arise in a more unpredictable global environment.

The State Security Ministry brushed aside concerns , saying that the law protected suspects’ rights and set out the process for investigating state security cases.

In a seemingly “grim and complex” state, deemed such by Communist Party leaders, the changes seem to be another example of prioritising politics over economy. The consequences, as always, will remain to be seen.

