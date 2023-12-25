Romance scams in China in particular manifest in various ways, with notable examples of creative love scams shocking mainland society.

They employ various tactics, such as long-distance romance, investment fraud, pyramid schemes and identity theft, just to name a few, to target individuals.

Scammers in China can be quite ingenious and, at times, unsettling. Fraudsters continually adapt their methods to exploit vulnerabilities and deceive unsuspecting individuals.

It is often challenging to assert the exact extent of scamming in China due to under-reporting and the constantly evolving nature of scams, especially when criminals have become increasingly creative to cheat and dodge detection.

Online scamming is a significant concern in China, as it is in many other countries. The Chinese government has been actively taking measures to combat the problem, including implementing stricter regulations, increasing public awareness and strengthening law enforcement efforts.

There was the case of the fake rich man , when a woman conned “his girlfriend” out of US$500,000 by posing as a wealthy male heir in an online romance scam and even hired her victim’s cousin as an employee to maintain a facade of affluence.

Over the course of their “relationship”, the victim loaned the fictional boyfriend 3.5 million yuan, receiving only small sums in return as holiday red envelopes on several occasions.

To maintain the illusion of wealth, when the victim’s cousin approached the fictional boyfriend seeking employment, the character readily agreed to hire him, taking the scam to an even more elaborate level.

If that is not enough to astonish you, the iron uterus is another incredibly peculiar case.

A woman who married multiple men repeatedly became pregnant, only to file for divorce after undergoing an abortion. This bizarre pattern came to light when a man in central China sued her for the bride price of 186,000 yuan (US$26,000).

He had paid, but she filed for divorce within two months of their marriage after having an abortion.

Astonishingly, this was a pattern she had repeated with six other men. As a result of these deceitful marriages and repeated abortions, some individuals on social media nicknamed her a “woman with an iron uterus”.

Meanwhile, we often hear that “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach”.

However, in an intriguing twist, there was a case where the opposite proved true . An elderly man fell in love with someone he believed to be a “female university student” and spent almost US$14,000, including meals, over a period of two years.

It was later revealed that “she” was actually an unemployed man. This unfortunate incident taught the man a valuable lesson that there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Love scams know no boundaries and show no discrimination. A holy man was coerced into paying US$440,000 after engaging in a brief sexual relationship with a married online live-streamer

The abbot of a prestigious Buddhist temple in southwestern China encountered the woman during a live-streamed furniture sales session three years ago.

After having a secret encounter with the woman in a hotel, she and her husband devised a plan to blackmail the monk by capturing their sexual encounters on film.

There were also scammers who managed to fly under the radar (but not for long) by tricking each victim into giving them a small amount of money, assuming that the victims would be less inclined to report the crime to the police.

These fraudsters typically deceived each victim out of a few hundred yuan (equivalent to tens of US dollars).

However, when they were recently apprehended, police in Shanghai discovered that an undisclosed number of male victims from cities across China had collectively lost 300,000 yuan (US$42,000).

An instance involved a Chinese woman who received a distressing message from her friend, disguising as an online fortune-teller, stating that she had a mere year to live unless she engaged the services of a purported “Taoist priest” to “prolong her life”.

Regrettably, she incurred a loss of US$210,000 during this ordeal.

In another case, a man, burdened with misfortune and desiring a change in his luck, sought help from a master.

However, he was instructed to partake in a sequence of peculiar rituals that involved consuming copious amounts of food. Ultimately, he suffered a loss totalling nearly US$280,000.

