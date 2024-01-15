Global Impact: Earthquake, plane collision not best start to year for Japan as it faces pressure at home and abroad
- Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world
- In this issue, we look back at Japan’s challenging start to 2024, and ahead to what might come next
Japan faced a stable of diplomatic, security and domestic challenges, even local domestic mishaps, as it wrapped up 2023 and headed towards 2024.
Amid growing tensions in the South China Sea, Japan strengthened maritime security cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) during the commemorative summit marking its 50th year of relations with the 10-member bloc.
with forces from the Philippines, United States and Britain to ensure “interoperability” in the event of a regional crisis.
Last Sunday, during a visit to Kyiv, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa pledged that Tokyo would support Ukraine to the tune of US$37 million for an advanced drone detection system and additional generators.
That amount is on top of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s pledge of US$4.5 billion to Ukraine last month, including US$1 billion in humanitarian aid to support recovery efforts.
But it is not all doom and gloom.
If successful, the touchdown would make Japan only the fifth country to have successfully landed a probe on the Moon, after the United States, Russia, China and India.
60-Second Catch-up
Deep dives
Upgrade of Japan-Asean ties a ‘natural’ move amid growing Chinese influence
-
Tokyo is expected to seek a comprehensive strategic partnership with the Southeast Asian bloc at a time ‘China’s military power is set to increase’
-
Analysts say it is a ‘natural’ progression that will show what a ‘rules-based order’ can do to bring peace and stability in the region
‘Pretty frightening’: survivors recall experience of powerful Japan quake
-
Many described the magnitude-7.6 tremor, which left at least 48 dead and caused considerable destruction, as the biggest one they have ever felt
-
‘It was pretty frightening. But all we can hope for now is that the worst is over,’ said a resident of Toyama City
“I’m 66 years old and that was the biggest quake that I have ever experienced,” said academic Yoichi Shimada, who lives in Fukui City, some 200km southwest of the epicentre of the temblor that struck on Monday evening and triggered a tsunami alert.
Japan urges vigilance as fake posts on earthquake put ‘more lives in danger’
-
One of the biggest concerns has been accounts posting fake calls to help rescue trapped individuals, potentially diverting help from other victims
-
The problem has been exacerbated by well-meaning social media users who pass the original inaccurate messages on, amplifying the lie and giving it legitimacy
The Japanese government is calling on the public not to be taken in by fake social media posts with inaccurate information about the earthquake that struck the central region on New Year’s Day, or fall for false appeals for financial help.
One of the biggest concerns has been accounts posting fake calls to help rescue individuals trapped beneath rubble, potentially diverting help from other victims. Given that the critical 72-hour window for rescuers to reach victims expired at 4pm on Thursday, every minute could mean the difference between life and death, officials have said.
For Kishida, new scandal over Tokyo Olympics comes when ‘he can ill afford it’
-
The accusations centre on unlimited funds for ‘gifts’ to win over members of the IOC who chose the host city for the Games
-
PM Fumio Kishida has ‘deniability’ as it occurred under Shinzo Abe, but allegations will ‘hurt him politically at a time when he can ill afford it’
‘Completely crazy’: Japanese hit out at Ukraine aid as quake death toll rises
-
Criticism of Japan’s aid to Ukraine has intensified after the quake, reflecting a shift away from unconditional support for the besieged nation
-
But others remain adamant that Japan must remain a reliable international partner – in case it too needs help in the event of a military attack
Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world.