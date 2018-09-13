A first step appears to have been taken to de-escalate the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

The Chinese government said on Thursday it had received an invitation from the US for trade talks and it welcomed Washington’s gesture.

The goodwill gesture received a quick response from Beijing.

Gao Feng, a spokesman with China’s Ministry of Commerce, told a regular press conference that Beijing had received the invitation and the details were being discussed.

“An escalating trade war is not beneficial to the two nations,” Gao said.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, said China welcomed the invitation from Washington.

The US government proposed a new round of high-level trade talks with Beijing aimed at halting further escalation in the bilateral trade war that started in July, according to The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News.

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin has invited his Chinese counterpart Vice-Premier Liu He, President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, for negotiations “in the coming weeks”, according to the Journal.