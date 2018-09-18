China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday it would be forced to take “synchronised counter measures” against the latest tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the ministry also said that the tariffs announced by Trump had “added new uncertainties” to talks between the two sides.

Trump announced that the US will start to charge 10 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese products from next Monday, significantly widening the scope of a trade war.

These tariffs will then rise to 25 per cent on January 1.

Trump also threatened that if China retaliated this time then the US would “immediately pursue phase three”, which would mean imposing further tariffs on another US$267 billion worth of products – covering almost all Chinese exports to the US.

MORE TO COME