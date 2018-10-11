China central bank chief meets Mnuchin amid trade tensions, stock plunge

China’s central bank governor Yi Gang has met with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the sidelines of the World Bank annual conference in Bali, Indonesia and exchanged views over “relevant economic and financial issues,” the People’s Bank of China said in a brief statement on its website on Thursday.

The meeting took place at a time when Washington is raising voices over yuan exchange rates.

Mnuchin was quoted by the Financial Times on Wednesday as saying the Treasury monitored currency issues “very carefully” and noted that the Chinese renminbi had fallen “significantly” during the year, adding he wanted to discuss the currency with Beijing as part of trade talks.

The meeting also happened against the backdrop of a big worldwide market slump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 800 points on Wednesday, marking the worst day drop in eight months, while China’s benchmark Shanghai composite stock index has lost 4.4 per cent in the morning session to the lowest level since January 2016.

A senior US Treasury official told the Post earlier that Washington is concerned about the depreciation of the yuan, officially called the renminbi, as well as recent moves by Beijing to strengthen government control over the exchange rate.

The official said questions about the yuan would be addressed in the Treasury’s next Foreign Exchange Report, which would likely be released during the week of October 15. The official gave no clue as to what the report might conclude about Chinese foreign exchange policies.

The yuan has weakened over 10 per cent against the dollar since its peak in February, a development that in theory could offset additional tariffs on Chinese exports.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reviewing Chinese yuan weakness for signs of manipulation

Meanwhile, the central bank’s latest move of pumping additional cash into the economy has raised fresh concerns over whether Beijing is preparing to permit a steady depreciation of the Chinese currency. The yuan traded at 6.9413 in the onshore market and 6.9417 against the dollar in the offshore market on Thursday.

The attraction for the Trump team is that if the Treasury were to consider China a currency manipulator, then it makes it very easy for the team to add additional tariffs without questions being asked

Louis Kuijs, head of Asia at Oxford Economics

The meeting between Yi, a key aide to Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and Beijing’s chief trade war negotiator, and Mnuchin, a relatively dovish voice in US President Donald Trump’s trade team, was their first face-to-face meeting since Yi accompanied Liu to Washington in May.

Louis Kuijs, head of Asia at Oxford Economics, said: “Looking at what’s happening, it seems to be the case that the White House and [US President Donald] Trump team’s is putting quite a bit of pressure on the Treasury.

“In previous administrations, this was a fairly technocratic exercise, where technocrats in the Treasury look at certain criteria, pretty much left alone by politicians as to which country should be deemed as a currency manipulator.

“If you look at the criteria, China would not fulfil those. But it seems that the Trump team, significantly more than predecessors, are looking at this process.

“The attraction for the Trump team is that if the Treasury were to consider China a currency manipulator, then it makes it very easy for the team to add additional tariffs without questions being asked.”

He noted that Yi Gang is head of PBOC, and officially not a representative of the government.

“Maybe because of that, they did not dig deep into trade war. I am not sure Yi Gang has a mandate from Beijing to be interlocutor on this. Probably not,” he said.

“Mnuchin, among all the people in the cabinet, is one of the more mainstream and moderate voices on China.”

Additional reporting by Xie Yu in Bali